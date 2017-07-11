Get ready for The China (Shanghai) International Boat Show (CIBS) 2018

After the huge success of CIBS2017, you can now book your stand for CIBS2018.

SHANGHAI, July11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic China (Shanghai) International Boat Show launched its 2017 exhibition at its new home - the Shanghai New International Expo Centre in April, attracting 30,448 buyers from 73 regions and countries such as Korea, HK, Taiwan, Malaysia and Thailand. The show was highly praised by visitors, exhibitors and professional guests for its show-stopping, internationally acclaimed features, such as the New Yacht Launch and Water Sports Experience. In addition, guests enjoyed the successful launch of the first business matchmaking service as well as a new Exhibitor Search Tool, ensuring that visitors could find exactly what they were looking for. Our popular educational programme and forums also featured industry experts providing customers with useful insights and knowledge, promoting the rapid development of the yacht industry.

"CIBS2017 was an unparalleled success both for our exhibitors and their customers," said Helena Gao, Director of UBM Sinoexpo International Exhibition. "There is simply no other boating show in the region like it that offers the same exclusive and wide-reaching business opportunities and exposure to new product launches. Around 500 international companies attended this year to showcase their products to marine leisure enthusiasts from over 20countries. The move to a bigger and more easily accessible venue ensured our exhibitors received the maximum ROI. We have already confirmed internationally renowned brands like Beneteau, Omnia, Mercury, Silver Marine, Custom Line, Suzuki, Yamaha, Parsun, DHS, Fareast, and Techtronic, who are progressing with their exciting plans for presenting the very latest innovations in marine technology at CIBS2018."

During the prestigious four day event, CIBS2018 promises to deliver the highest quality and value, offering exhibitors a truly elite platform to demonstrate their products and services to an expected audience of 40,000. New part Lure Fishing will run in CIBS2018, more activities and shares will be organized at this area, and it will give more fun to visitors. The onsite swimming pools will also give exhibitors the unique opportunity to allow visitors to experience the thrill of diverse, high energy water spots like kayaking, paddle boarding, sailing, water skiing, fishing, diving and underwater photography. CIBS2018 will also be demonstrating a commitment to leisure ecology.

CIBS2018, a platinum member of IFBSO and audited by BPA Worldwide, is the must-attend event of the year for the marine and lifestyle industry. Book your stand now http://www.boatshowchina.com/en-us/exhibitors-products/spacebooking-form

CIBS2018 will take place alongside 2018 The Sixth Travel & Leisure Expo, China (Shanghai) RV Camping & Leisure Sports Industry Expo, Expo Life Style 2018, Shanghai International Workboat Show 2018, making this mega expo the must-attend event of the year. These shows will feature more boats, equipment and accessories, customized tours, water sports, Lure fishing, as well as the latest models in recreational vehicles, mobile homes, travel trailers, camping supplies and accessories.

Boat: Super Yacht / high speed boat / power boat / official boat, sailing ship / other types of boats

Equipment and accessories: Supporting equipment and transmission equipment / spare parts, engine / drive / propulsion system / dock equipment / yacht related services / trailers and accessories

Water sports: Canoeing / inflatable boat / paddle / windsurfing / water skiing / surf / rubber boats

Lure fishing: Lure base / club /lure fishing bait /lure equipment /lure boat /lure propeller /lure detector

RV Camping: RV / accessories and supplies / camping sites, planning and services / outdoor equipment and camping equipment

Customized travel: Theme tourism / tourism resources / tourism organizations and others

Contact:

Book stand:

Shirley Sun

Tel: +86-(21)-33392010

E-mail: shirley.sun@ubmsinoexpo.com

Marketing Cooperation:

Gloria Shen

Tel: +86-(21)-33392595

E-mail: gloria.shen@ubmsinoexpo.com;

Joy Zhu

Tel: +86-(21)-33392025

E-mail: Joy.Zhu@ubmsinoexpo.com