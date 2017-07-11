HONG KONG, July 11, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Darktrace, the leader in Enterprise Immune System technology, has today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with industry-leading managed security services provider (MSSP) CITIC Telecom CPC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK:1883), to bring next-generation cyber defense to businesses across Asia Pacific. Impressed by Darktrace's advanced machine learning and proven ability to catch and mitigate threats inside its own network, CITIC Telecom CPC will now bring Darktrace to market as a leading MSSP partner in APAC, across its multiple branches."After witnessing the power of Darktrace's technology first-hand, CITIC Telecom CPC wanted to share the value of this disruptive AI for cyber defense on a large scale," commented Mr Daniel Kwong, Senior Vice President, Information Technology and Security Services at CITIC Telecom CPC. "As we have seen from the headlines, humans are consistently outpaced by increasingly automated threats, organizations increasingly recognize that traditional defenses focussed on past threats only provide the most essential protection. Companies in Asia Pacific need a new approach to remain resilient in the face of brazen, never-seen-before advanced attacks. With Darktrace, our customers can successfully defend against all manner of novel threats. This strategic partnership will enable our customers in Asia Pacific to benefit from Darktrace's world-leading AI technology and CITIC Telecom CPC's managed security services expertise and around-the-clock Security Operation Centers, all under the TrustCSI Secure AI umbrella."As the cyber-climate intensifies, Asia Pacific businesses are battling fierce attacks on a daily basis. New-age attacks, like polymorphic malware, constantly evolve to evade traditional securities and human eyes at the border. Other stealthy actors can move laterally across the network, looking for the crown jewels before they strike. Meanwhile, loud and indiscriminate attacks, like ransomware, can wreak havoc within minutes as criminals grind business operations to a halt in an attempt to extort money from crippled organizations. China's educational institutions and smaller Asian enterprises were hard hit in the recent WannaCry outbreak, prompting businesses to safeguard against future attacks.Mimicking the self-learning intelligence of the human immune system, the Enterprise Immune System builds an understanding of the 'pattern of life' of every user and device on a network. It can then identify emerging threats in real time and issue an autonomous response akin to 'digital antibodies' to neutralize an attack before it has inflicted damage. Coupled with CITIC Telecom CPC's innovative approach to cyber security and post-threat intelligence capabilities, Darktrace's AI technology for cyber defense empowers regional businesses of all sizes to effectively defend against even the most sophisticated cyber-threats, including 'unknown unknowns'."As the Asian economy grows from strength to strength, local businesses need to prepare today for tomorrow's threat," commented Nicole Eagan, CEO at Darktrace. "Proven across over 2,400 deployments, Darktrace is the world's first and only AI able to automatically fight back against in-progress threats. We are excited to extend our transformative technology within the Asian market with best-in-class MSSP, CITIC Telecom CPC. This new partnership will further strengthen our ability to respond to the overwhelming demand for our cutting-edge machine-learning technology across the Asia-Pacific region, enabling companies to inoculate themselves against threats from within."About DarktraceDarktrace is the world's leading machine learning company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, the Enterprise Immune System uses AI algorithms to automatically detect and take action against cyber-threats within all types of networks, including physical, cloud and virtualized networks, as well as IoT and industrial control systems. A self-configuring platform, Darktrace requires no prior set-up, identifying advanced threats in real time, including zero-days, insiders and stealthy, silent attackers. Headquartered in San Francisco and Cambridge, UK, Darktrace has 24 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit www.darktrace.comAbout CITIC Telecom CPCCITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serves multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon the company's flagship technology suites comprising TrueCONNECT MPLS VPN services, TrustCSI information security solutions, DataHOUSE global unified cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD cloud computing solutions.As one of the first service providers in Hong Kong to achieve ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017 ICT-related certifications, CITIC Telecom CPC delivers on its superior quality commitment through a broad global footprint encompassing some of the highest growth markets in Asia, Europe and America, with over 140 points of presence, 15+ Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and two dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers.At CITIC Telecom CPC, "Innovation Never Stops."For more information please visit www.citictel-cpc.comMedia Contact:Rowena LeungCITIC Telecom International CPC Limited(852) 2170 7536Email: rowena.leung@citictel-cpc.comSource: CITIC Telecom International CPC LimitedCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . 