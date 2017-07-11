

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session, despite the mixed cues from Wall Street ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's semiannual testimony before Congress. A weaker yen bolstered exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 39.74 points or 0.20 percent to 20,120.72, off a high of 20,134.25 earlier.



The major exporters are advancing on a weaker yen. Sony is rising almost 3 percent, Panasonic is adding almost 1 percent and Canon is up 0.4 percent, while Toshiba is losing almost 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is higher by almost 1 percent, while Honda is losing 0.5 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining 0.4 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is adding 0.3 percent after crude oil prices rose slightly overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Chughai Pharmaceutical is rising more than 6 percent, Mitsui Chemicals and IHI Corp. are advancing more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Suzuki Motor is losing almost 3 percent after Reuters reported that Dutch prosecutors will investigate the automaker's possible use of vehicle emissions software. Sony Financial Holdings and JGC Corp. are down almost 2 percent each.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that the M2 money stock in Japan was up 3.9 percent on year in June, coming in at 976.6 trillion yen. That was in line with expectations and up from the downwardly revised 3.8 percent increase in May.



The M3 money stock came in at 3.3 percent, shy of expectations for 3.4 percent but up from the downwardly revised 3.2 percent increase in the previous month.



Japan will also see preliminary June results for machine tool orders today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 114 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly higher on Monday as traders seemed somewhat reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's semiannual testimony before Congress. The testimony will be closely scrutinized for clues about when the Fed will again raise interest rates.



The Dow edged down 5.82 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 21,408.52, but the Nasdaq climbed 23.31 points or 0.4 percent to 6,176.39 and the S&P 500 inched up 2.25 points or 0.1 percent to 2,427.43.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index closed up by 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures rose Monday as traders bet significant recent losses were overdone in the aftermath of last week's U.S. stockpiles drawdown. Crude for August delivery inched up $0.17 or 0.4 percent to $44.40 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



