

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Tuesday following the mostly positive cues overnight from Wall Street. Investors are awaiting the start of the U.S. corporate earnings season and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's semi-annual testimony before Congress later in the week. The testimony will be closely scrutinized for clues about when the Fed will again raise interest rates.



The Australian market is edging higher. Gains by mining and oil stocks were offset by weakness in banking stocks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 5.10 points or 0.09 percent to 5,729.50. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 6.50 points or 0.11 percent to 5,769.40.



In the banking space, Commonwealth Bank is edging down 0.2 percent, National Australia Bank is lower by 0.2 percent and ANZ Banking is edging down less than 0.1 percent, while Westpac is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



The major miners are mostly higher. BHP Billiton is adding 0.5 percent and Fortescue Metals is rising almost 2 percent, while Rio Tinto is down 0.2 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is edging down less than 0.1 percent, while Evolution Mining is adding almost 1 percent after gold prices rose modestly overnight.



Among oil stocks, Santos is adding 0.3 percent and Woodside Petroleum is edging up less than 0.1 percent, while Oil Search is lower by almost 1 percent.



Metcash said that it has appointed former Tesco executive Jeff Adams as its new CEO, succeeding the retiring Ian Morrice. The food and grocery wholesaler's shares are gaining 2 percent.



Slater & Gordon said the Federal Court will mediate a settlement on a class action brought against the troubled lawfirm by thousands of shareholders led by investor Matt Hall. The company's shares are rising more than 5 percent.



Asian private equity firm Affinity Equity Partners has made a A$2.2 billion bid for telecommunications company Vocus Group, less than a week after Vocus opened its books to a non-exclusive due diligence with U.S. private equity giant Kohlberg Kravis Roberts. Shares of Vocus are in a temporary trading halt.



On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total number of home loans in Australia gained a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent on month in May, standing at 54,061. That missed forecasts for 1.5 percent following the 1.9 percent decline in April.



The latest survey from the National Australia Bank revealed that business confidence in Australia saw a marginal improvement in June, with an index score of +9. That's up from +8 in May, and it moves further into positive territory and the realm of optimism.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7605, up from US$0.7603 on Monday.



The Japanese market is modestly higher, extending gains from the previous session. A weaker yen bolstered exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 39.74 points or 0.20 percent to 20,120.72, off a high of 20,134.25 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly advancing. Sony is rising almost 3 percent, Panasonic is adding almost 1 percent and Canon is up 0.4 percent, while Toshiba is losing almost 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is higher by almost 1 percent, while Honda is losing 0.5 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining 0.4 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is adding 0.3 percent after crude oil prices rose slightly overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Chughai Pharmaceutical is rising more than 6 percent, Mitsui Chemicals and IHI Corp. are advancing more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Suzuki Motor is losing almost 3 percent after Reuters reported that Dutch prosecutors will investigate the automaker's possible use of vehicle emissions software. Sony Financial Holdings and JGC Corp. are down almost 2 percent each.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that the M2 money stock in Japan was up 3.9 percent on year in June, coming in at 976.6 trillion yen. That was in line with expectations and up from the downwardly revised 3.8 percent increase in May.



The M3 money stock came in at 3.3 percent, shy of expectations for 3.4 percent but up from the downwardly revised 3.2 percent increase in the previous month.



Japan will also see preliminary June results for machine tool orders today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 114 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Taiwan are also higher, while Shanghai, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly higher on Monday as traders seemed somewhat reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's semi-annual testimony before Congress. The testimony will be closely scrutinized for clues about when the Fed will again raise interest rates.



The Dow edged down 5.82 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 21,408.52, but the Nasdaq climbed 23.31 points or 0.4 percent to 6,176.39 and the S&P 500 inched up 2.25 points or 0.1 percent to 2,427.43.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index closed up by 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures rose Monday as traders bet significant recent losses were overdone in the aftermath of last week's U.S. stockpiles drawdown. Crude for August delivery inched up $0.17 or 0.4 percent to $44.40 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX