SINGAPORE, July 11, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - This year's Spikes Asia Festival will bring a carnival of creative learning to the Asia Pacific region with a reimagined content programme. New and inspirational workshops, talks and events, including - The Masters of Creativity, In-Focus, Market Focus, Tangrams Effectiveness@Spikes, Innovation and Makers programmes along with Spikes Asia Brand Breakfasts powered by Edelman and TechTalks sponsored by Omnicom will take place across a variety of stages.Speakers now announced include: Angela Lee, the reigning ONE Championship Women's Atomweight Champion who brings her unbeaten status to the stage with Evolve MMA; Ringmaster of Cirkus, Marko Klijn, showcasing what it takes to give animation a real and handcrafted feel; Main Monk, Victor Knaap who leads the direction of MediaMonks as a global creative production partner and Gianni Gurnani Gigi Giubilee, Drag Queen / Creative Director shining a new lens on the meaning of talent and the concept of a 'cultural fit'."Attendees at Spikes Asia come from all over the Asia Pacific region and are a hugely diverse mix of people with individual market challenges and perspectives. To reflect and inspire our audience we continuously look to broaden the scope of those who speak on stage and the manner in which they do so," said Terry Savage, Co-Chairman, Spikes Asia."Each programme is designed to offer a specific outcome, whether it is overarching inspiration that encourages people to think about the bigger picture or zooming in on more specific issues that creatives face on an everyday basis. We're delighted to deliver the biggest and brightest speaker line-up in the Festival's history," he added.The Masters of Creativity Programme brings experts from the creative community and beyond to inspire new ideas, introduce alternative ways of thinking and spark new approaches to driving creativity in all its forms.Using a topic-based approach, the In-Focus Programme will explore the issues faced by the industry on a day-to-day basis, featuring clear take-away learnings for attendees to implement in their own creative work and the workshop style content of the Makers Programme will deliver highly interactive practical sessions that will enable smaller groups of attendees to explore a specific challenge with an expert leader.Honing in on the challenges associated with local market creativity speakers on the Market Focus Programme will tap into the range and breadth of concepts and ideas from the different markets within the Asia Pacific region. The Spikes Asia Brand Breakfasts powered by Edelman bring clients and brands to the fore to discuss their perspectives on industry issues and the creative challenges they face while the Tangrams Effectiveness@Spikes Programme focusses on performance-driven marketing campaigns and speakers will hone in on and explore effective brand communications and strategies that deliver tangible ROI.The Innovation Programme takes a step into the future and demonstrates applied technology in action and plays host to the TechTalk sessions which, says Cheuk Chiang, CEO, Asia Pacific, Omnicom Media Group "are a lens into the future and allow us to more effectively predict consumer behaviour and media consumption habits. These habits are driven by our interaction with the internet, new interfaces and new infrastructures. There is no greater driver of societal change than technology. That's why Omnicom Media Group is proud to be partnering with Spikes Asia to present these TechTalks.'Further speakers include: Islam ElDessouky, Head of Integrated Marketing Communications, Coca-Cola Middle East; Nirvik Singh, Chairman & CEO, Grey Group Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Grey Group AMEA, Daniel Hughes, Head of Data Science, International, DigitasLBi, Julia Izmalkowa, CEO, IZMALKOWA, Christian Mix-Linzer, CEO & Music Supervisor, Tracks & Fields, Al Moseley, President & Chief Creative Officer, 180 Amsterdam, Amit Mangwani, Director of Retail, Intel, Asia Pacific & Japan; Rene Bokhorst, Technical Director, MediaMonks Singapore, Charlton Hill, Head of Music & Innovation, Uncanny Valley, Justin Shave, Head Composer & Sonic Technologist, Uncanny Valley, Melanie Cook, Head of Strategy and Consulting, SEA, SapientRazorfish and Yonathan Dominitz, Founder, Mindscapes.Information about how to attend can be found at www.spikes.asia.Key Dates:Earlybird registration deadline:12 July, 2017Entries deadline: 21 July, 2017Spikes Asia Festival Dates: 27 - 29 Sept 2017, Suntec, SingaporeTangram Awards: 27 September, 2017Spikes Asia Awards: 29 September, 2017About Spikes AsiaThe Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity, celebrating and inspiring Asia-Pacific creativity in advertising. Suntec City, Singapore, 27-29 September, 2017. Building on 30 years of the illustrious Spikes Awards, the Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity is the result of a collaboration between the organisers of Cannes Lions and Haymarket, publishers of Campaign Asia Pacific.The Festival provides the region's growing creative and advertising industry with a platform to network and exchange ideas, bringing together some of the finest creative thinkers from across the region and around the world. Spikes Asia, attended by over 1,800 delegates in 2016, offers an inspirational programme of seminars, tech talks and forums, focusing on creativity and learning, exhibitions of creative work from Asia-Pacific, networking events in the evening and the Spikes Asia award show.The Spikes Awards, judged by leading international and regional creatives, honour the best creative work in the categories of Film, Print, Outdoor, Radio, Digital, Integrated, Direct, Promo & Activation, Media, Print Craft, Film Craft, Design, Mobile, PR, Branded Content & Entertainment, Healthcare and Innovation.Incorporating Tangrams Effectiveness @ Spikes brings 15 years of celebrating Effectiveness and Strategy under one roof. The Tangrams celebrate the latest thinking in marketing effectiveness and showcase the very best examples of effective brand building from Asia Pacific. Ascential EventsAscential Events is an international business-to-business media company with a focused portfolio of large-scale exhibitions, congresses and festivals. Our product lines include the prestigious Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the world's premier market leading payments and financial services innovation congress Money 20/20, the UK's largest trade show Spring Fair International and the award-winning education technology show Bett. You can find information about us at www.ascential.com.Ascential Events is part of Ascential plc, which transforms knowledge businesses to deliver exceptional performance.