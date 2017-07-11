Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) today announces a project to double its methyl mercaptan production capacity at its Kerteh site in Malaysia to support the strong growth of the animal feed, petrochemical and refining markets in Asia and to strengthen its world leading position in high value added sulfur derivatives.

Following the successful ramp-up of the Thiochemicals Kerteh plant started early 2015, Arkema will double its production capacity of methyl mercaptan, a sulfur-based intermediate that is key to the manufacture of methionine and other sulfur derivatives businesses. Annual growth of these markets is expected to exceed 5% in the coming years.

Arkema thus confirms its technological leadership in thiochemical processes and ambition to strengthen its world leading position in sulfur derivatives.

This project should come on stream in 2020 and will represent one of the main pillars of the Group's future growth.

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €7.5 billion in 2016, we employ approximately 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 50 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com

