BOURBON: BOURBON joins Automated Ships Ltd and KONGSBERG to deliver groundbreaking autonomous offshore support vessel prototype

Press Release

BOURBON joins Automated Ships Ltd and KONGSBERG to deliver groundbreaking autonomous offshore support vessel prototype

Following further developments in its design, Hrönn will now be a monohulled vessel of 37 m length, better suited for the intended operations.

Marseille, France - Kongsberg, Norway, 11 July 2017 - Leading marine Offshore services company, BOURBON has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Automated Ships Ltd to support the building of the world's first autonomous, fully-automated and cost-efficient prototype vessel for offshore operations, in collaboration with the project's primary technology partner, KONGSBERG.

BOURBON will leverage its expertise in building and operating a standardised fleet to provide detailed input to the development and design of the Hrönn project, ensuring flexibility, reliability and cost efficiency to operate safely and effectively in the demanding offshore environment. Based on its customer experience, BOURBON will thus help to match client demand.

In the second phase of the project, BOURBON and ASL will join forces to search the subsidies to finance the effective construction of the prototype.

Hrönn is a light-duty, offshore utility ship servicing the offshore energy, hydrographic & scientific and offshore fish-farming industries. It can also be utilised as a ROV and AUV support ship and standby vessel, able to provide firefighting support to an offshore platform working in cooperation with manned vessels. Automated Ships Ltd has progressed the original catamaran design of Hrönn since the project launch on 1st November 2016, opting for a monohulled vessel of steel construction, to provide more payload capacity and greater flexibility in the diverse range of operations.

BOURBON's entry to the Hrönn project, follows the recent news that it has joined forces with KONGSBERG in a new collaboration to develop digital solutions for next generation connected and autonomous vessels. The two companies will execute joint projects to develop new ways of efficient operations in the offshore services industry, with a fast time-to market.

KONGSBERG will contribute its technology expertise and deliver all major marine equipment necessary for the design, construction and operation of Hrönn, including all systems for dynamic positioning and navigation, satellite and position reference, marine automation and communication. Its vessel control systems including K-Pos dynamic positioning, K-Chief automation and K-Bridge ECDIS and Radar will be replicated at an Onshore Control Centre, allowing full remote operations of Hrönn.

Hrönn's Sea trials will take place in Norway's officially designated automated vessel test bed in the Trondheim fjord and will be conducted under the auspices of DNV GL and the Norwegian Maritime Authority (NMA). The Hrönn will ultimately be classed and flagged, respectively.

"In this era of digitalization of industrial services, we are pleased to join this forward-looking project thus demonstrating the positioning of BOURBON as a world reference in terms of operational excellence and customer experience," said Gael Bodénes, Chief Operating Officer, BOURBON Corporation.

"BOURBON is a world leading marine services company and we are confident that alongside KONGSBERG as technology lead, they will provide a valuable contribution to the design and operation of Hrönn," said Brett Phaneuf, CEO, Automated Ships Ltd.

"We are pleased to be collaborating with such expert partners in the development of Hrönn, a vessel that will show how digitalisation and autonomy have the potential to revolutionise the offshore services market," said Stene Foersund, EVP Global Sales and Marketing, Kongsberg Maritime.

ABOUT KONGSBERG MARITIME

Kongsberg Maritime is a global marine technology company providing innovative and reliable technology solutions for all marine industry sectors including merchant, offshore, subsea and naval. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, the company has manufacturing, sales and service facilities in 20 countries.

Kongsberg Maritime is part of Kongsberg Gruppen (KONGSBERG), an international, knowledge-based group that celebrated 200 years in business during 2014. KONGSBERG supplies high-technology systems and solutions to customers in the oil and gas industry, the merchant marine, and the defence and aerospace industries.

www.km.kongsberg.com (http://www.km.kongsberg.com)

ABOUT BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more than 9,300 skilled employees. Through its 37 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides two operating Activities (Marine Services and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2016, BOURBON'S revenue came to €1,102.6 million and the company operated a fleet of 514 vessels.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

www.bourbonoffshore.com (http://www.bourbonoffshore.com)

ABOUT AUTOMATED SHIPS LTD

Automated Ships Ltd, is a subsidiary of M Subs Ltd, that will focus on the design, construction and operation of the first full-sized, commercial, unmanned ship. Built in Norway, the construction of this market-making ship-type will be a world-first and watershed moment for the maritime industry and will leverage the world-leading technology and expertise of numerous Norwegian companies and academic institutions.

www.automatedshipsltd.com (http://www.automatedshipsltd.com)

CONTACTS

BOURBON

Investor Relations, analysts, shareholders



+33 140 138 607

investor-relations@bourbon-online.com (mailto:investor-relations@bourbon-online.com)







Corporate Communications



Christelle Loisel

+33 491 136 732

christelle.loisel@bourbon-online.com (mailto:christelle.loisel@bourbon-online.com)







Media relations agency

Publicis Consultants



Vilizara Lazarova

+33 144 824 634

vilizara.lazarova@consultants.publicis.fr



Kongsberg

Gunvor Hatling Midtboe

Kongsberg Maritime

Tel: +47 9921 4209

gunvor.hatling.midtbo@km.kongsberg.com (mailto:gunvor.hatling.midtbo@km.kongsberg.com)







Saul Trewern

Saltwater Stone

Tel: +44 (0)1202 669244

s.trewern@saltwater-stone.com (mailto:s.trewern@saltwater-stone.com)











Automated Ships Ltd Contacts

Brett A. Phaneuf

Automated Ships Ltd

Tel: +44 (0)7490296916

admin@automatedshipsltd.com (mailto:admin@automatedshipsltd.com)





PDF version (http://hugin.info/159569/R/2119502/807230.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: BOURBON via Globenewswire

