To support the growth of Sartomer, the world leader in specialty photocure resins, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces a project to expand by over 30% production capacity at its Nansha facility in China. This new production line will in particular help meet strong customer demand in Asia in the electronics, 3D-printing and inkjet printing cutting-edge markets.

Arkema announces the construction on its Nansha site south of Canton, China, of a new production line for UV, LED and EB (Electron Beam) photocure resins, which should come on stream early 2019. This new line will produce high performance photocure resins with innovative properties, earmarked for the electronics cutting-edge markets in which they are used for the manufacture and design of printed circuits and smartphone, tablet or television screens, as well as the 3D-printing market for which Sartomer has just launched its latest generation range of solutions under the trade name N3xtDimensionTM

Thanks to production sites and R&D facilities in Europe, Asia and the United States, Sartomer's customers benefit from high quality technical support for tailor-made developments as well as responsive local logistics services. This strong local presence in each of the 3 regions of the world marks Sartomer out as a partner with unique know-how who is close to its customers and therefore in a position to fulfil their specific requirements for high performance resins.

These innovative solvent-free specialty resins are environmentally friendly, while also complying in particular with global standards on volatile organic compound (VOC) low emissions. Hence they bolster the Group's strategy in the development of new "eco-sustainable" materials, and will enable Sartomer to capitalize on the 10% annual growth expected in the electronics and 3D-printing high added value niche markets.

This project is consistent with the Group's ambition to speed up the development of its advanced materials that should eventually account for over 25% of its sales, and to continue consolidating its presence in Asia.

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €7.5 billion in 2016, we employ approximately 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 50 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com

