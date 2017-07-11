Regulatory News:

Eager to sustain its customers' strong growth, in particular in automotive, 3D-printing, and in consumer goods markets such as sports and electronics, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces an investment plan of some 300 million euros over five years in the biosourced polyamide 11 chain. This major investment will enable the Group to increase by 50% its polyamide 11 global production capacities. The project falls in line with Arkema's strategy to speed up its development in advanced materials, one of the key pillars of its future growth, sustained by a unique portfolio of innovations around the main sustainable development trends.

Arkema announces a major investment plan in its biosourced polyamide 11 chain with a view to significantly increasing its production capacities in Asia.

Over the next five years, the Group plans to invest some 300 million euros in building, in Asia, a world-scale plant dedicated to producing Rilsan PA11 biosourced polyamide from castor oil. The new plant, which will produce both the amino 11 monomer and its polymer, Rilsan PA11, should come on stream in late 2021. It will enable Arkema to increase by 50% its Rilsan PA11 (powder and granule) production capacity. The investment also includes a 50% increase in global production capacities for Pebax, in particular Pebax RNew of which amino 11 is a key component. Pebax RNew is a biosourced polyamide elastomer with unique properties such as energy return and flexibility, earmarked in particular for the sports and electronics markets.

With this upcoming plant, Arkema will have a second amino 11 monomer production site, complementing its historical site in Marseille, France.

Rilsan PA11 is the only high performance 100% biosourced polyamide to qualify for the most exacting applications in particular in the electronics, 3D-printing and automotive markets, where it serves as a metal substitute.

This investment illustrates the Group's long-term commitment to fulfil strong demand from its customers in Asia by offering biosourced solutions to the key challenges of lightweighting and design of materials. Over the next few years, annual growth of some 7% is forecast in these markets in Asia.

With this project, the specialty polyamides business, which already achieves 40% of its sales in Asia, will bolster its industrial, commercial and R&D presence in the region. The Group thereby confirms its commitment to support its customers by working closely on their individual needs and providing them with the right innovative solutions that match the local specifics of their various markets.

"This project represents a milestone in the development of our specialty polyamides over the next few years. We send this message out to our customers with confidence and pride. Today more than ever, we stand by our customers to offer them ultra high-tech biosourced product ranges. Our aim is to support their development all around the world with innovation-driven expert teams at their service," commented Thierry Le Hénaff, Arkema Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

This project is consistent with the Group's ambitious strategy to significantly step up the development of its advanced materials, which should eventually account for over 25% of sales, while continuing to further consolidate its presence in Asia.

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €7.5 billion in 2016, we employ approximately 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 50 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com

Arkema

420, rue d'Estienne d'Orves F-92705 Colombes Cedex - France

Tel.: +33 1 49 00 80 80 Fax: +33 1 49 00 83 96

A French société anonyme (limited company) with share capital of €754,701,730 Registered in Nanterre: RCS 445 074 685

arkema.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710006501/en/

Contacts:

Arkema

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

Sophie Fouillat, +33 1 49 00 86 37

sophie.fouillat@arkema.com

or

François Ruas, +33 1 49 00 72 07

francois.ruas@arkema.com

or

MEDIA CONTACTS

Gilles Galinier, +33 1 49 00 70 07

gilles.galinier@arkema.com

or

Véronique Obrecht, +33 1 49 00 88 41

veronique.obrecht@arkema.com