

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF) said that it will acquire Protein Sciences, a privately held vaccines biotechnology company based in Meriden, Connecticut in the United States. As per the deal, Sanofi will make an upfront payment of $650 million and pay up to $100 million upon achievement of certain milestones.



Protein Sciences received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in October 2016 for their Flublok Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine (QIV). Flublok is the only recombinant protein-based influenza vaccine approved by the FDA.



The acquisition, which has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of Protein Sciences and a majority of Protein Sciences shareholders, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017, subject to customary regulatory approvals.



