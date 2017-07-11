Catella Establishes Operations in the Netherlands

SOLNA, Sweden, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Catella AB has, through Catella Property Fund Management AB, acquired Dutch real estate services provider Panta Rhei Advisory B.V. Panta Rhei Advisory will be renamed to Catella IM Benelux.

The acquisition means that Catella further strengthens its position in Property Investment Management on the real estate market in Europe and that the number of European countries in which Catella has a local presence increases from 12 to 13.

Catella IM Benelux will bring further expertise and extensive experience from the Dutch real estate market to Catella. Vöas Brouns, who co-founded the real estate services provider Panta Rhei Advisory in 2013, has decades of experience in institutional property investment in the Netherlands.

Catella IM Benelux has 10 employees and will initially focus on the management of the Benelux located properties of Catella Real Estate AG. As of 1 July 2017, Catella Real Estate AG managed 19 European real estate funds with over 230 properties and a total of EUR3.1 billion in assets under management. Catella IM Benelux will in the future also manage other residential and commercial portfolios in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

The acquisition requires approval from the financial regulator, CSSF, in Luxembourg.

The information in this press release is such information that Catella AB (publ) is required to disclose pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). The information was provided for publication under the auspices of the above contacts on 11 July 2017 at 07.00 am CET.

Catella is a leading specialist in property advisory services, property investments, fund management and banking, with operations in 12 European countries. The group has sales of approximately SEK 2 billion and manages assets of approximately SEK 150 billion. Catella is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment. Read more at catella.com.

For more information, please contact:

Knut Pedersen

CEO

+46-8-463-33-10

knut.pedersen@catella.se

Head of Branding and Positioning

Johan Hähnel

+46-70-605-63-34

johan.hahnel@catella.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/catella/r/catella-establishes-operations-in-the-netherlands,c2305342

The following files are available for download: