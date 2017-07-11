Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 11 July 2017 at 8.30 a.m.



TINA BROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF SUPPLY CHAIN OFFICER OF MARIMEKKO



Tina Broman, 48, has been appointed as Marimekko's Chief Supply Chain Officer (CSCO) and member of the Management Group. She will start in the position on 2 October 2017.



Previously, Tina Broman has worked with the Scandinavian fashion brand Tiger of Sweden AB, where she has acted as Product Director and Executive Management Team member. She has been responsible for Tiger of Sweden's global sourcing, production, product development and product portfolio. Prior to her career with Tiger of Sweden, she has worked within the apparel industry for example for the fashion brand Filippa K.



"Tina Broman has a long experience of global sourcing, production, product development and merchandising and it is great to have a professional like her to take charge of our supply chain strategy and its implementation. I believe that her experience will be an asset to us as we continue to develop the efficiency of our sourcing, production and logistics while adhering to our premium quality and corporate responsibility commitments reflecting our values," says Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, Marimekko's President and CEO.



Christina Ovansjö, Acting Supply Chain Director of Marimekko, will continue with the company until the end of her fixed-term contract 22 December 2017 to support the transition and strategic development initiatives in the area of supply chain.



