

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales increased in June as consumers spent more on summer clothing and beauty products, data published by the British Retail Consortium and KPMG showed Tuesday.



Retail sales grew 1.2 percent on a like-for-like basis in June from previous year, when they had decreased 0.5 percent from the preceding year.



On a total basis, sales rose 2.0 percent in June but slower than its 6-month and 12-month averages.



Over the three months to June, food sales increased 3.6 percent on a like-for-like basis and 4.7 percent on a total basis. This was the strongest three-month average since February 2012.



At the same time, non-food retail sales climbed 0.9 percent on a like-for-like basis and increased 1.2 percent on a total basis. This was the best 3-month average since December, data showed.



'The arrival of summer provided a welcome pick-up to sales growth in June, particularly to non-food categories which saw a reversal in fortunes after a prolonged period of sluggish growth,' Helen Dickinson OBE, chief executive at BRC, said.



