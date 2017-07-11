Intrigo Systems, a leading provider of enterprise and cloud solutions in e-commerce, supply chain and procurement in the dynamic SAP ecosystem, today announced its participation in exhibition, conference and breakout sessions at SAP® Leonardo Live in Frankfurt, Germany.

Intrigo's customer, Albemarle Corporation, will be presenting a breakout session on Wednesday, July 12th, at 2:30pm during the SAP Leonardo Live event. Eric Stratmann, Senior Director of Supply Chain, will be sharing his experience on the topic of "Supply Chain Transformation with Integrated Planning Execution" in which he speaks specifically about increased forecasting and reduced inventory. All attendees at SAP Leonardo Live are welcome to attend and participate.

"Intrigo is well positioned with local representation in our office in Germany to support the IBP and IoT needs of Western European customers," said Padman Ramankutty, CEO of Intrigo Systems. "Intrigo is honored to share its expertise and offer counsel to corporations looking to streamline, tap into the cloud and use the best tools available, such as the new SAP Leonardo portfolio."

Please join us as we Innovate, Integrate, and Scale with SAP Leonardo, taking place July 11-12, in Frankfurt, Germany.

About Intrigo Systems:

Intrigo Systems, Inc. is a premier SAP partner and a leading provider of Advisory, Implementation, and Managed Services. Intrigo has partnered and co-innovated with SAP in the design of the SAP Advanced Planning and Optimization component, SAP Integrated Business Planning, and the SAP Ariba® Supply Chain Collaboration for Buyers solution. Intrigo has a hands-on leadership team who collectively have over 120 successful SAP software implementations to their credit. These include: SAP Integrated Business Planning, SAP Advanced Planning and Optimization, SAP Ariba Supply Chain Collaboration for Buyers, SAP ERP (including SAP S/4HANA® and SAP Hybris® solutions) and analytics for industries as varied as High-Tech, Fashion, Consumer Products, Manufacturing, Chemicals, Pharma, and Automotive. Our clients include Broadcom, NVIDIA, Dolby, Nike, Clorox, Albemarle, and ASR, among others. Visit www.intrigosys.com.

SAP, SAP S/4HANA, Ariba, Hybris and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

