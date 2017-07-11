Addition of Japanese industry leader will help support Poxel's corporate strategy for Imeglimin in Japan

POXEL SA (Euronext POXEL FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative treatments for metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes, today announced the addition of Kumi Sato, President and CEO of COSMO Public Relations Corporation, to its Board of Directors. Ms. Sato is a seasoned executive with over 30 years' experience advising companies in business and communication strategy, with a particular focus on Japanese business strategies for healthcare companies. The appointment was approved by Poxel's shareholders at the Annual Shareholder Meeting, which was held in Paris on Friday, June 30, 2017.

"Following the announcement last quarter that the Imeglimin Phase 2b trial in Japan successfully met its primary and secondary endpoints and given that preparation for the Phase 3 program is well under way, Kumi's appointment as our first Japanese board member comes at a very important time for Poxel," said Thomas Kuhn, CEO of Poxel. "Japan is a key area of focus and an integral part of our business strategy. Her expertise and insights into the Japanese healthcare market will be invaluable as we continue to advance Imeglimin's development."

"I am very impressed by the dedication of the Poxel team and their progress in developing Imeglimin. Poxel achieved a significant clinical milestone with the Imeglimin Phase 2b clinical trial results in Japan, and Imeglimin has the potential to become a new treatment option for patients in this region," said Kumi Sato. "Diabetes is a growing health concern in Japan and elsewhere in Asia. I look forward to working with Thomas and the board to expand the company's business and communication strategy in Japan."

For over 30 years, Kumi Sato has served as President and CEO of Cosmo Public Relations Corporation, an award-winning strategic communications and public affairs firm based in Tokyo, Japan, with a specialized healthcare division, COSMO Healthcare. Since its founding, COSMO has consulted for over 500 companies in healthcare, food and food sciences, and the service industry. Before taking over as CEO in 1987, she founded COSMO International, which advised Japanese companies on US market entry strategies. During her time at COSMO, she has been instrumental in directing the company to broaden its international focus and has held a series of noteworthy advisor positions, such as President and Founder of Women Japan.com and Outside Director for Rokko Associates Inc. In 2010, she founded BioCube, a think-tank to discuss Japan's healthcare system and biotech-related topics. She currently serves as an advisor to the Global Health Innovative Technology Fund in Tokyo, a lecturer at the Graduate School of Business Breakthrough University and is Chairman Emeritus of the American Chamber of Commerce in Japan. In addition, she is co-chairman of the Global Council for the Asia Society, based in New York. Ms. Sato has also authored two business textbooks on communication strategies and corporate social responsibility. Ms. Sato started her career at McKinsey Co., New York and holds a B.A. in East Asian Studies from Wellesley College, MA.

About Poxel SA

Poxel uses its development expertise in metabolism to advance a pipeline of drug candidates focused on the treatment of metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes. We have successfully completed our Phase 2 clinical program for our first-in-class lead product, Imeglimin, which targets mitochondrial dysfunction, in the U.S., EU and Japan. Our second program, PXL770, a direct AMPK activator, is in Phase 1 development. We intend to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development. (Euronext: POXEL, www.poxel.com)

