Enterome and Nestlé Health Science Launch New Diagnostics Company

ENTEROME SA, a pioneer of innovative therapies for microbiome-related diseases, and Nestlé Health Science, announce the joint creation of Microbiome Diagnostics Partners (MDP). This company will bring together complementary, world-leading platforms and capabilities enabling the discovery and development of innovative diagnostics through to commercialization in multiple diseases areas, including inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) and liver diseases.

MDP will be a 50/50 joint venture between Enterome and Nestlé Health Science. Enterome will contribute its current microbiome diagnostic programs and intellectual property (IP) derived from its unique microbiome-based platform for the development of diagnostics in all therapeutic areas except immuno-oncology. Prometheus Laboratories (a Nestlé Health Science Company) will contribute its diagnostics development and commercialization expertise.

Nestlé Health Science will invest €20 million in return for its 50% stake in MDP and exclusive commercialization options on the initial programs. In addition to this investment, MDP will receive further milestone payments linked to the success of clinical and commercial activities. MDP will be governed by a Board, with Pierre Belichard, CEO of Enterome becoming Chairman. Warren Cresswell, General Manager and Head of Prometheus Diagnostics, will become a Board member of MDP and assume the role of MDP CEO.

Initially, MDP will focus on developing diagnostics for the assessment and management of IBD based on Enterome's IBD110 microbiome-derived mucosal healing biomarker and on the development of diagnostic products for progressive liver diseases [non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, (NAFLD), including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)] based on Enterome's MET210 biomarker. Prometheus will provide its serum-based biomarkers to both development programs.

The gut microbiome plays a crucial role in building up an individual's natural immunity and maintaining good health. The recent progress in metagenomic science has propelled awareness from the medical community on this underestimated human organ to a point that is making the study of the gut microbiome a health priority in most westernized countries and a major opportunity to create a new generation of drugs and diagnostics.

The ability to understand mechanisms of disease processes associated with dysfunction of the microbiome is central to Enterome's discovery platform. By gaining deep knowledge of the molecular mechanisms that govern the dynamic interplay between microbial communities and host system, Enterome can unlock meaningful insights into the pathogenesis of disease, enabling rational strategies for therapeutic and diagnostic interventions.

Pierre Belichard, CEO of Enterome, commented: "The formation of Microbiome Diagnostics Partners is an important milestone for Enterome, as it brings together powerful and complementary technologies and capabilities to enable the creation of a new generation of diagnostic and companion diagnostic products. The MDP joint venture will leverage Enterome's microbiome-based platforms in diagnostic areas, while Enterome will continue to focus on their application for the discovery of novel small molecule therapeutics."

Greg Behar, CEO of Nestlé Health Science said: "MDP is equipped to lead diagnostic discovery in the microbiome field, opening the door to innovative therapeutic approaches combining diagnostics (Dx), nutritional therapies (Nx) and therapeutics (Rx). Mastering the microbiome is an important facet of our strategy to advance the therapeutic role of nutrition and we see also new opportunities being created for personalized nutrition both for the healthy population and for patients. The two initial programs have great potential to become differentiated diagnostics."

About Enterome

Enterome is a clinical stage company, pioneering the development of novel pharmaceuticals and diagnostics to support personalized therapies in microbiome-related diseases such as Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), cancer and metabolic diseases.

Enterome is also leading the development of new industry standards in gut microbiome quantitative and functional analysis. This technology leadership allows Enterome to open up the new field of therapeutic target discovery in the microbiome in order to address significant unmet medical needs.

Enterome has established partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies and academic research institutes, including Johnson & Johnson Innovation/Janssen Biotech, Takeda and Abbvie in inflammatory bowel and gastro-intestinal diseases; Bristol-Myers Squibb in immuno-oncology; and the Mayo Clinic and Geisinger hospitals in metabolic disorders.

The Company was established in 2012 in Paris (France) to develop drugs and diagnostics from its proprietary metagenomic platform and is backed by leading venture capital investors (Seventure Partners, Lundbeckfonden Ventures, Health for Life Capital & Omnes Capital) as well as strategic investors (Nestlé Health Science, BMS, Shire & INRA Transfert).

Additional information about Enterome is available through its website: www.enterome.com

About Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nestlé, is a health-science company engaged in advancing the role of nutritional therapy to change the course of health for consumers, patients, and its partners in healthcare. Nestlé Health Science's portfolio of nutrition solutions, diagnostics, devices, and drugs targets a number of health areas, such as inborn errors of metabolism, pediatric and acute care, obesity care, healthy aging as well as gastrointestinal and brain health. Through investing in innovation and leveraging leading edge science, Nestlé Health Science brings forward innovative nutritional therapies with clinical, health economic value, and quality of life benefits. Nestlé Health Science employs around 3,000 people worldwide and is headquartered in Epalinges (near Lausanne), Switzerland. For more information, please visit: www.nestlehealthscience.com. For more information about Prometheus, please visit www.prometheuslabs.com.