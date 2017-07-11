Milamber Ventures Plc - Launch of Education Technology Fund

11 July 2017

Milamber Ventures Plc

(Milamber" or "the Company")

Launch of Milamber Education Technology Fund

Milamber (NEX: MLVP), the media, technology and education growth accelerator is proud to announce the launch of the Milamber Education Technology Fund (the "Fund") in strategic partnership with Innvotec (www.innvotec.co.uk).

The Fund is an open-ended, evergreen hybrid SEIS and EIS Fund, focusing specifically on education technology companies.

Milamber uses its expertise to identify, evaluate and commercialise the know-how and intellectual property of its education technology Portfolio Companies. Where appropriate, the Fund will lead investment rounds for these companies, harnessing Milamber's network for follower investment.

Innvotec is raising the capital and will be managing the Fund. It has over 25 years' experience as a regulated fund management company, investing in and providing support for private companies generally and SMEs specifically. Innvotec raises and manages funds to invest solely in SEIS and EIS qualifying opportunities.

Innvotec harnesses its fund raising and fund management expertise as an FCA regulated small authorised UK Alternative Investment Fund Manager with the skills and specialist know-how within its Strategic Partners to generate successful returns for investors in its managed funds.

Nigel Tobin, Director of Innvotec, commented, "Milamber's rich education and technology experience makes them an ideal partner to help identify and chaperone young education technology companies. This quality guidance reduces the inherent risk within start-up and early stage businesses."

Andy Hasoon, Chairman of Milamber, said, "We are delighted to be working with Innvotec, one of London's oldest and most respected fund managers. Over 70% of technology start-ups in the UK fail within the first five years. Our methodology and hands-on approach helps our Portfolio Companies overcome the hurdles faced by early stage companies. Our focus on business development first and generating Go-Ato market strategies that help Portfolio Companies grow, is the reason we are approached by funds and family offices. The Milamber Education Technology Fund will further Milamber's capabilities, lead investment rounds and overcome yet one more hurdle."

