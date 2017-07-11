Nordecon AS and the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences entered into a contract for construction of the new academic building of the Academy of Security Sciences at 61 Kase Street in Tallinn. The building will have up to three levels above the ground and will house study rooms, auditoriums, and offices as well as an indoor shooting gallery, virtual simulation centre, fire safety laboratory, prison imitation environment, and other special premises specific to the studies. The sports complex will include a full-size hall for ballgames, a gym, and the mat halls required for hand-to-hand combat trainings. The gross surface area of the building will be 12,069 m2.



The construction works will be completed in December 2018. The total cost of the contract is 15.5 million euros before value added tax.



Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine, Finland and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. In addition to the parent company, there are more than 10 subsidiaries in the Group. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2016 was 183 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 720 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.



Andri Hõbemägi Nordecon AS Head of Investor Relations Tel: +372 6272 022 E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com www.nordecon.com