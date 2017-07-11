

MILESTONE GROUP PLC



('Milestone' or the 'Company')



Notice of General Meeting



The Board of Milestone (AIM: MSG), the AIM and Social Stock Exchange quoted provider of digital media and technology announces that it will hold a General Meeting to seek shareholder approval further to the Convertible Loan Note and Issue of Equity announcement. The General Meeting will be held at the Company's office at WeWork, 1 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EX at 11.00 am on Tuesday 8 August 2017 at 11:00.



The purpose of the General Meeting is to seek additional shareholder authorities for the conditional issue of equity notified by the Company on 10 July 2017.



A copy of the notice of General Meeting will shortly be available on the Company's website http://www.milestonegroup.co.uk/



For further information:



Milestone Group PLC



Deborah White, Chief Executive Tel: 0207 929 7826



Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, Nominated Adviser



Liam Murray/Sandy Jamieson Tel: 0207 213 0880



Hybridan LLP, Broker



Claire Louise Noyce Tel: 0203 764 2341



Walbrook PR Limited, PR



Gary Middleton/Paul Cornelius/Paul Whittington Tel: 0207 933 8780







