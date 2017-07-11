

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to nearly a 4-month low of 114.46 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 114.03.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 130.34 and 118.30 from yesterday's closing quotes of 129.99 and 118.08, respectively.



Against the pound and the Canadian dollar, the yen edged down to 147.34 and 88.70 from yesterday's closing quotes of 146.87 and 88.46, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 115.00 against the greenback, 131.00 against the euro, 119.00 against the franc, 148.00 against the pound and 89.00 against the loonie.



