Clavister - Global Mobile Operator Places Order for Virtual Security

Clavister receives yet another order from a global mobile operator for virtual security solutions, the order value is approximately 2 MSEK. The total deal value is estimated to 20 to 40 MSEK over a five year period.

Clavister, a leader in high-performance network security solutions, has received a commercial order from a major, global mobile operator, with operations in multiple countries.

Initially, the order is for a single country in Asia, and concerns a solution which is deployed in one of the most traffic-intense locations in the mobile network. The initial order is worth approximately 2 MSEK. According to previously communicated telecom business update and following Clavister's business model based on capacity, the total deal value is estimated to 20 to 40 MSEK over a five year period for that single country and solution.

This order adds another customer to the list of mobile operators now starting their investments in virtualized infrastructure, thereby building confidence in external reports claiming that 80% of the investments in mobile core networks by 2020 will be virtualized.

"We're extremely pleased that yet another major mobile operator has placed their trust in Clavister," states Clavister CEO John Vestberg. "As our revenue model is based on data, we expect to see this initial order size to deliver revenue growth over the coming years, especially as Asian mobile data growth is expected to grow eightfold to 2022 according to Ericsson Mobility Report, June 2017 edition."

