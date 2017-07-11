

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are set to open higher on Tuesday, although underlying sentiment may remain somewhat cautious ahead of Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen's testimony on monetary policy before the House Financial Services Committee and the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.



The comments from the Fed Chief as well a slew of U.S. data due this week on retail sales, industrial production, producer and consumer price inflation could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the central bank's monetary policy meeting later this month.



Closer home, U.K. retail sales increased in June as consumers spent more on summer clothing and beauty products, data published by the British Retail Consortium and KPMG showed.



Retail sales grew 1.2 percent on a like-for-like basis in June from previous year, when they had decreased 0.5 percent from the preceding year. On a total basis, sales rose 2.0 percent in June but slower than its 6-month and 12-month averages.



Separately, a survey carried out by PwC on behalf of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) found that optimism about the business environment among Britain's financial services firms declined in the second quarter of this year due to Brexit uncertainty.



Asian stocks are broadly higher and crude futures extended overnight gains to trade above $44 a barrel while the dollar held steady on expectations of normalization of U.S. monetary policy in the coming months.



The Japanese yen edged lower and the kiwi dollar also slid after downbeat spending data while the Canadian dollar held flat ahead of Bank of Canada interest rate decision due on Wednesday.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as a steep drop by shares of Wal-Mart offset strong gains by technology stocks and the likes of Nike and Visa.



Investors also awaited earnings due this week from big U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup. The Dow edged down marginally, while the S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.4 percent.



European markets finished higher on Monday as encouraging inflation data from China, robust German export data and U.S. employment figures bolstered investor optimism in global economic growth.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.4 percent. The German DAX rose half a percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX