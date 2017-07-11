

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to nearly a 4-month high of 114.46 against the yen and a 6-day high of 0.9677 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 114.03 and 0.9656, respectively.



Against the euro, the pound and the Canadian dollar, the greenback edged up to 1.1383, 1.2869 and 1.2906 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1399, 1.2881 and 1.2889, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 115.00 against the yen, 0.98 against the franc, 1.11 against the euro, 1.27 against the pound and 1.32 against the loonie.



