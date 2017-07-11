

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Retailer Marks & Spencer Group Plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter group revenue increased 2.7 percent from last year to 2.53 billion pounds. Group revenue increased 1.8% in constant currency.



Total UK revenues grew 2.6 percent to 2.26 billion pounds. On a like-for-like basis, UK revenues, meanwhile, edged down 0.5 percent.



In the quarter, Clothing & Home revenues dropped 0.5 percent on a reported basis and 1.2 percent on a like-for-like basis. Food revenues grew 4.5 percent on a reported basis, but fell 0.1 percent on like-for-like basis. International revenues grew 3.8 percent.



The company will report Interim results on November 8.



Looking ahead, the company said its full year guidance remains unchanged.



Steve Rowe, Chief Executive said, 'Trading in the first quarter was in line with our expectations and we are on track with delivery of the plan we announced last year. I am pleased that we continue to grow full price sales in Clothing & Home, with reduced discounting and no clearance sale in the quarter. In our Food business, we delivered strong growth from new Simply Food openings, and are prioritising better ranging and stronger promotions.'



