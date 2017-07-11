Amerijet International Airlines - First U.S. All-Cargo Airline To Earn CEIV Certification

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Amerijet International is the first all-cargo airline of U.S. origin to earn IATA's CEIV-Pharma certification after being awarded the designation on June 27, 2017.

Successful completion of the certification process allows Amerijet to strengthen its promise to exceed the high standards set by the pharmaceutical industry. Amerijet has invested heavily in technology, infrastructure and processes over the last few years to ensure the safe handling and transportation of high-value and temperature sensitive cargo.

"This certification reconfirms our commitment to offering the highest consistent quality, professionalism and transparency to our customers. Being the first all-cargo airline from the U.S. to receive the Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics is a direct result of hard work and the investments we have made over the last few years to our Temperature Controlled (ATC) program," said Vic Karjian, President and CEO of Amerijet International Airlines.

Amerijet has more than 40 years of experience handling temperature sensitive air freight. The airline transports over 300 million pounds (136 million kg.)of freight including 65 million pounds (30 million kg.) of temperature controlled products annually. Amerijet's Temperature Controlled handling facility at the Miami airportincludes a custom-built cooling facility equippedwith active alarm systems, temperature data recorders and 24/7 CCTV monitoring. Computer monitored pharmaceutical cooling chambers provide storage environments for ambient 15°C - 25°C, chilled at 2°C - 8°C, and frozen at -0°C shipments.

Rasheme Richardson, Vice President of Airport Operations for Amerijet added, "As an airline, our role in the supply chain is to provide safe handling and to ensure temperature integrity for all pharmaceutical shipments. We demand the same uniform standards and processes from all of our business partners, including our handlers and trucking companies. Complying with the healthcare cold chain logistics standards, expected from pharmaceutical manufacturers and life sciences companies, helps to support the global healthcare initiative of putting patient safety first."

"Amerijet's strategy to enhance its pharma shipping offering through investing in the latest cold chain technology and joining the IATA CEIV Pharma certification program demonstrates the airline's commitment to patient safety. We congratulate Amerijet for their achievement in meeting shippers' expectations in terms of standardization and transparency. This will contribute towards developing a stronger, more competitive and enhanced air cargo service for pharmaceuticals in North and Latin America for this vital sector," said Glyn Hughes, IATA Global Head of Cargo.

More About Amerijet:

With more than 40 years of experience in the cargo industry, Amerijet operates its own dedicated freighter fleet of B767-300/200 aircraft from its primary hub at the Miami International Airport to 38 destinations throughout the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America. The company provides more main deck capacity to more destinations with more frequency than any other all-cargo operator in its service region. Amerijet's global network reaches 476 destinations in Europe, Asia, Pacific, South Africa and the Middle East with seamless and transparent transportation solutions for customers shipping time-sensitive, valuable and temperature controlled commodities.

Within the United States, Canada and Mexico, Amerijet partners with premium regional and local asset-based carriers to provide full truckload, less-than-truckload and expedited services. Throughout the company's international service region in the Caribbean, Central and South America, Amerijet offers clearance and last mile delivery for commercial customers across many industries.

The company's Miami 210,000 square-foot export (19,509 square-meter) and 100,000 square-foot (9,290 square-meter) imports air cargo handling facilities include a custom-built perishable handling center providing refrigerated, frozen and chilled storage to maintain the cold chain integrity of pharmaceuticals and perishables during the transportation process. Advanced monitoring procedures, real-time shipment alerts and cargo tracking provide end-to-end visibility of every shipment.

