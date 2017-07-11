

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation accelerated in June after remaining stable in the prior month, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.9 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 0.6 percent stable rate of increase in May. The measure has been rising since January.



Grocery prices grew 2.8 percent annually in June and non-food prices edged up by 0.2 percent. Meanwhile, costs for services decreased 1.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices registered a mere rise of 0.04 percent in June.



