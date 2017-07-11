

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 4-month high of 87.13 against the yen and a 5-day high of 1.4949 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 86.74 and 1.4984, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 4-day highs of 0.7621 and 0.9829 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7607 and 0.9804, respectively.



The aussie climbed to a 1-week high of 1.0537 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0454.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 88.00 against the yen, 1.47 against the euro, 0.78 against the greenback, 1.00 against the loonie and 1.06 against the kiwi.



