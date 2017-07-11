

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British publishing and education company Pearson PLC (PSON.L) announced an agreement to sell a 22% stake in the Penguin Random House Venture or 'PRH' to our partner Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA and recapitalise the business.



The company noted that the transaction is in line with strategy and allows it to generate net proceeds of about $1 billion, strengthen balance sheet, return 300 million pounds of surplus capital to shareholders via a share buyback and maintain a significant income stream from an ongoing 25% stake in consumer publisher.



The company announced that our future dividend policy will be to pay a sustainable and progressive dividend that is comfortably covered by the earnings of our ongoing business excluding any contribution from PRH.



This transaction values the Penguin Random House Venture at an enterprise value of $3.55 billion.



As part of the agreement PRH will undertake a recapitalisation to 2.0x net debt / EBITDA, distributing dividends to both partners.



At closing, Pearson will receive total net cash proceeds from this tax-efficient transaction of approximately $968 million from the sale and associated dividend payments from the initial recapitalisation of PRH. It will receive a further $66 million in April 2018.



The transaction is expected to close in September 2017, subject to regulatory approval being obtained, at which time Pearson's ownership of PRH will fall to 25%.



The company noted that it will use the proceeds to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in its business in addition to returning 300 million pounds to shareholders following the closing of the transaction.



Pearson reiterates its guidance for 2017 and has previously stated that it expects PRH to contribute around 120 million pounds of after tax-adjusted profit to full year adjusted operating profit, which is expected to be in the range 570 million pounds-630 million pounds, with earnings per share in the range 48.5 pence -55.5 pence.



Assuming the transaction closes in the anticipated timeframe, the company would expect a dilution of around 3 pence to 2017 earnings per share before any impact from the share buyback due to the loss of PRH's operating profit contribution in the seasonally important fourth quarter. The pro forma full year impact of the transaction after the share buyback to 2017 earnings is around 4 pence.



Pearson noted that it retains appointment rights over the PRH CFO and Audit chair and other minority protections. The right to appoint the PRH Chairman passes to Bertelsmann.



The company stated that it will declare its interim dividend at half-year results on the 4th August 2017.



