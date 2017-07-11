

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 1-week low of 1.0537 against the Australian dollar and nearly a 3-week low of 0.7225 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0454 and 0.7275, respectively.



Against the euro and the yen, the kiwi dropped to a 5-week low of 1.5758 and a 4-day low of 82.58 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.5667 and 82.95, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.06 against the aussie, 0.71 against the greenback, 1.60 against the euro and 80.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX