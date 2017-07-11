

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's wages and salaries increased at a faster pace during March to May period, Statistics Finland reported Tuesday.



The wages and salaries sum of the whole economy grew 2 percent year-on-year, faster than the 1.5 percent increase seen in the same period of previous year.



Wages and salaries in construction rose the most, by 7.6 percent. It rose by 0.6 percent in total industry.



In May alone, overall wages and salaries advanced 3.3 percent annually.



