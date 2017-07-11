OSG Launches its New Corporate Website - OSGanalytics.com

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

OSG, a leading behavioral analytics firm, announced today the launch of its brand-new website - http://www.OSGanalytics.com.

OSG's goal with its new website is to provide readers an easier way to learn about the company's products, solutions and case studies, allowing them to browse easily through the most relevant information. The new website reflects the industry verticals OSG operates in, providing more depth into its methodologies, products, and solutions.

"If you'd like to know more about what we do and how we do it, our Product pages can help. In the Verticals pages, we've collected industry-wise resources for a set of more specific use cases. Our case studies are more detailed, and will help you gauge the impact of the work we have done for our clients," says Isha Gupta, Marketing Lead at OSG.

OSG is the catalyst for customer-centric growth, and helps drive revenue for clients by understanding what matters most to their customers. OSG's powerful behavioral and cognitive analytics are designed to understand what drives the future behavior of customers, helping clients identify new innovations, build brands, drive communications, improve customer experience, and grow, engage and retain customers through a customer-centric approach.

"We are excited to launch our new website," says Dr. R. Sukumar, CEO, OSG. "This is a high growth phase for OSG, and with our newly-launched suite of products, we are better equipped to help our clients in their journey towards customer centricity. We work closely with our clients, enabling them to get an understanding of our products, which leads to better decision making. The power of a customer-centric approach allows us to partner in all areas of integrating data infrastructure, data privacy and security, and moving quickly to leverage proprietary technologies to guide growth."

About OSG:

OSG delivers growth to Fortune 500 clients through its superior behavioral and cognitive analytics, helping uncover what matters to customers and driving behavioral change. OSG's proprietary methodologies and products help understand 'how' and 'why' customers make decisions along their journey while doing the jobs they have to accomplish. OSG's focus on the 3E's (Behavioral Expectations, Superior Experiences, Guaranteed Engagement) helps drive growth through customer centricity.

