SpareBank 1 SMN: Moody's changes rating outlook to negative on SpareBank 1 SMN following proposed BRRD legislation; ratings affirmed

Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has changed the outlook to negative from stable on the deposit and senior debt ratings of SpareBank 1 SMN. The deposit, senior debt and issuer rating of the bank were affirmed at their current rating levels reflecting the broadly unchanged standalone creditworthiness and liability structure of SpareBank 1 SMN.

The negative outlook was triggered by the proposed legislation tabled at the Norwegian parliament on 21 June 2017 by the Ministry of Finance, to implement the EU's bank resolution and recovery directive (BRRD) and the deposit guarantee scheme directive. If enacted, the rating agency expects that Norwegian banks will benefit from a lower probability of government support, which will exert downward pressure on the ratings. The rating action signals Moody's intention to more closely align its support assumptions for Norwegian banks to those of its European peers where the BRRD framework has been implemented.

The rating action covers all Norwegian banks whose ratings currently benefit from an uplift due to government support assumptions.

Please see enclosed document for further details.

Contact person:

Ola Neråsen, Head of Risk Management, +47 918 09 722

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

Attachment (http://hugin.info/144/R/2119596/807280.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

