Essen and Tokyo, July 11, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Conjoule GmbH, a start-up developing peer-to-peer energy markets enabled by blockchain technology has closed a EUR 4.5 million Series A investment round from two strategic investors, the innogy Innovation Hub and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. (TEPCO).Conjoule is developing a peer-to-peer marketplace for producers and consumers of renewable energy, as well as owners of batteries and other sources of flexibility, to transact with each other without the need for traditional intermediaries. The platform and launch product which allows residential prosumers with solar photovoltaic installed on their homes to sell excess electricity to local consumers are currently being piloted in two German cities.The Co-Founder and Managing Director of Conjoule, Sam Warburton, is a former employee of the innogy Innovation Hub. With a 20-year record in trading-based energy systems he and his team are ideally placed to develop new products for the decentralised energy world. Using blockchain technology, the Conjoule team are building one of the most exciting technology developments to enable new transactional models in energy.With this investment Conjoule will continue to grow its technical team and to commercially launch the platform and initial product that have been in pilot during 2017 in selected markets in Europe, as well as to start the development and testing of the next products in Conjoule's product roadmap."Conjoule has a clear vision to create tomorrow's energy system: it's decentralised, digitised and customer friendly. It follows the idea of the 'sharing economy' where consumers can buy energy directly from their neighbourhood via Conjoule's platform. Conjoule is another example of the innogy Innovation Hub portfolio where we found and invest in new companies that have the potential of exponential growth in the future," said Thomas Birr, Senior Vice President Innovation & Business Transformation of innogy SE and leading the innogy Innovation Hub."Blockchain technology will redefine what is possible within the energy ecosystem," said Shin-ichiro Kengaku, Managing Executive Officer and Chief of the Global Innovation & Investments at TEPCO. "We look forward to partnering with Conjoule and the innogy Innovation Hub to gain hands-on experience and drive the transformation of the energy industry."About ConjouleConjoule GmbH is a venture capital backed start-up that is building the decentralised energy marketplace of the future where all participants are able to transact electricity and flexibility amongst each other as peers without the need for traditional middlemen.We are building disruptive new digital business models that fundamentally redesign the way that energy market participants interact with each other. Our first product, which is currently in pilot testing, enables residential solar photovoltaic owners to sell their excess electricity to local consumers on our blockchain-enabled platform. The platform will provide market access for grid edge assets to market energy, capacity and flexibility.Our investors include two of the world's leading utilities - innogy with its Innovation Hub and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. (TEPCO). For more information visit http://www.conjoule.deAbout Conjoule's InvestorsConjoule is backed by two of the world's largest utilities:About the innogy SE and the innogy Innovation HubThe innogy Innovation Hub is part of innogy SE, Germany's leading energy company, with revenues of around EUR 44 billion (2016), 23 million customers, more than 40,000 employees and activities in 16 countries across Europe. With its three business segments Grid & Infrastructure, Retail and Renewables, innogy addresses the requirements of a modern, decarbonised, decentralised and digital energy world.At the innogy innovation Hub we are committed to drive gaming-changing ideas to evolve an innovation portfolio for innogy. Our purpose is to build, found or invest in new companies that have the potential of exponential growth in the future, with the innogy Innovation Hub as partner of choice. We focus on 'Machine Economy', 'Urban Exponentials', 'Smart & Connected', 'Disruptive Digital' and 'Big Data'. Get more insights here: https://innovationhub.innogy.com/For more information visit http://www.innogy.com/enTokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. (TSE: 9501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the largest utility in Japan serving millions of homes and businesses. Worldwide the company has more than 34 subsidiaries and 32 affiliates in 8 countries and employs approximately 42,060 people. Consolidated revenue for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, totalled 5.3 trillion Japanese yen. The company was established in 1951 and is listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. 