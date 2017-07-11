

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investment trust Polar Capital Technology Trust Plc (PCT.L) reported that its profit before tax for year ended 30 April 2017 significantly increased to 451.07 million pounds from 8.87 million pounds last year.



Profit for the year and total comprehensive income was 449.85 million pounds and 339.85 pence per basic share up from 8.288 million pounds and 6.26 pence per basic share last year.



Total income for the year surged to 462.54 million pounds from 17.995 million pounds last year.



