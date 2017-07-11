

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride plc (MCB.L), in its update for the year ended 30 June 2017, said that it expects adjusted operating profit for the full year to be in line with expectations.



The company noted that Trading conditions in the second half year remained challenging. Against that backdrop, McBride's ongoing initiatives to manage gross margins and maintain close control over its overhead cost base were effective in mitigating the impact of competitive markets and raw material price inflation.



Underlying Group revenues for the year were 3.8% lower than the prior year on a constant currency basis. The impact of McBride's customer reduction project accounted for a further 2.1% of sales reduction, such that total Group revenues on a constant currency basis were 5.9% lower than the prior year.



The Board remains confident in the execution of the 'Manufacturing our Future' strategy and is pleased with the progress to date.



The company noted that it will announce its preliminary results for the year ended 30 June 2017 on 7 September 2017.



