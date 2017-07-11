Sensible Object Launches New Kickstarter Campaign For Beasts Of Balance, Introduces New Battles Expansion For Popular Augmented Reality Stacking Game

Following Extremely Successful 2016 Crowdfunding Campaign, Beasts of Balance Is Back With Its First Physical Expansion Packs Featuring BATTLES, New Beasts And A New Edition of Beasts of Balance

LONDON, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Sensible Object, a London-based game studio with a mission to create innovative hybrid games for a more connected world, is launching its second Kickstarter campaign for its award-winning augmented reality stacking game, Beasts of Balance. The campaign, which will bring to life a new edition and the first game expansions, is now live at http://kck.st/2u78a0f.

Beasts of Balance is a game of dexterity, strategy and creation. Players take on the role of Divine Creators, tasked to play solo or with friends to build worlds and reach high scores by stacking magical Artefacts into incredible towers. But this is no standard dexterity game - everything added to the tower interacts with a world that evolves on a wirelessly connected digital device. To succeed, players have to keep their tower and the ecosystem of their world in balance, stacking all 24 pieces and caring for the virtual beasts they create.

Players of all ages have praised Beasts of Balance for its smart use of technology, its beautiful design, and its truly inclusive gameplay. It's at the cutting edge of a new frontier in gaming - merging the sophistication of video games with the social fun of tabletop.

This year's campaign introduces a series of expansions to Beasts of Balance, including a new competitive gameplay mode known as 'BATTLES' and gorgeous new physical pieces to collect. BATTLES gives players an adrenaline-filled new way to play with the 24 pieces in the core game, adding even more depth, variety and value.

Alex Fleetwood, founder and CEO of Sensible Object, says; "We had an incredible experience with Kickstarter last year. 18 months ago, we were a start-up team with nothing but a prototype. Thanks in large part to the support of the Kickstarter platform and its community, we were able to bring this ambitious, groundbreaking game to life. Having shipped the game on time to an amazing response, we're ready to take things to the next level. Our players and backers have been hungry for new ways to play and new pieces to collect, and we can't wait to share our work with them."

In BATTLES, two to three players each take on the role of a Divine Creator of a single region: Land, Sea or Sky. The aim is to fill your region with powerful beasts while stealing and destroying those of your opponents.

"We are huge fans of cooperative gaming, but our customers have expressed requests for a competitive mode of gameplay, and so BATTLES was brought to life," added Fleetwood.

The BATTLES expansion pack contains 16 augmented reality BATTLE cards - containing the same NFC technology as the physical game pieces. Each player wields a hand of these cards, enabling them to invoke a whole host of weird and wonderful effects on the digital realm. Some are focused on attack, some will aid in defense, and some will manifest in much more surprising ways! The BATTLES pack also contains a new Legendary Beast 'Magmaaargh The Cantankerous' that introduces some wild and hilarious action into the mix.

The More Beasts Pack introduces three brand new, beautifully designed beasts for players to collect: sassy Flamingo, impossibly cute Chameleon and slightly dopey Angler Fish. When played into the game, these new beasts can be crossed and evolved to create over 100 fabulous new digital hybrids.

The Kickstarter campaign also offers backers new to Beasts of Balance the chance to join in the fun with a great deal on the core game. As a thanks for supporting the campaign and helping Sensible Object to make all these new features a reality, Kickstarter backers will get early access to BATTLES, a discount on the retail price, and the opportunity to grab bonus items, including Ghost Crab, a spooky crustacean that you should probably keep alive. If the campaign is a success, backers should keep an eye out for other stretch goals to be added during the campaign.

The Kickstarter campaign launches 8am London time and 3am Eastern Standard time on July 11th, and runs through August 7th. Backers will receive their copies of Beasts of Balance within 90 days of the end of the campaign, and all new expansions and add-ons in Spring 2018.

To view and pledge the Kickstarter campaign, visit http://kck.st/2u78a0f. To learn more about Sensible Object and Beasts of Balance, visit www.beastsofbalance.com. Also connect on social media by following @beastsofbalance. To access press materials related to the Kickstarter campaign, please follow this link: http://bit.ly/2uICnAP.

U.S. MEDIA CONTACT:



Scott Goldberg Nicole Brief

Southard Freeman Communications Southard Freeman Communications

sgoldberg@southardfreeman.com nbrief@southardfreeman.com

847-347-3333 212-777-2220

UK MEDIA CONTACT:



Peter Jenkinson Charlotte Simmons

Playtime PR Playtime PR

peter@playtimepr.com charlotte@playtimepr.com

07504023373 07775750897

Link to Kickstarter: Link to Press Kit:

http://kck.st/2u78a0f http://bit.ly/2uICnAP



Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/534355/Main_project_image.jpg