Redis Labs: Redis Labs selected as G-Cloud supplier for faster Public-Sector access

Acceptance on G-Cloud a significant step in UK expansion

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) - Redis Labs (https://redislabs.com/), the home of Redis and provider of Redis Enterprise, today announced a major step in UK operations by joining the UK Government G-Cloud 9 Digital Marketplace (https://ccs-agreements.cabinetoffice.gov.uk/contracts/rm1557ix). The announcement extends Redis Labs' reach to all UK Government services, allowing governmental departments to buy Redis Labs' solutions faster and less expensively than ever before.

Redis Labs was chosen for the G-Cloud 9 programme due to its suitability for the public sector. The company can now provide Redis Enterprise Cloud to a variety of public sector services including business, energy and education departments.

"Being accepted onto the G-Cloud 9 framework is validation of our public-sector services as we expand throughout Europe," said David Maitland, VP of sales, EMEA at Redis Labs. "Public services need a database that powers mission-critical, real-time applications and we're looking forward to working closely with public sector departments throughout the UK."

Redis Enterprise Cloud enhances the Redis experience with a stable high-performance database, effortless scaling and robust high availability features including persistence, cross zone/region/datacenter replication and instant automatic failover, with no data loss.

Redis Cloud supports: AWS, Azure, GoogleCloud and IBM SoftLayer, as well as on Heroku, Pivotal Web Services, OpenShift and other PaaS-providers.

About Redis Labs

Redis Labs (http://redislabs.com/), home of open source Redis (http://redis.io/), the world's most popular in-memory database platform, provides Redis Enterprise (https://redislabs.com/why-redis/redis-enterprise/), as a service in all major clouds, and as downloadable software. The high performance, true high availability and seamless scaling of Redis Enterprise powers e-commerce, social, personalization, IoT, metering, fraud detection and other real-time applications.

Redis Labs serves over 60,000 customers globally and is consistently ranked as a leader in top analyst reports on NoSQL, in-memory and operational databases. Redis has been rated the #1 cloud database (https://www.sumologic.com/resource/report/state-modern-apps-report/), #1 database in Docker (https://www.datadoghq.com/docker-adoption/), #1 NoSQL datastore (https://stackshare.io/data-stores), most popular NoSQL database in containers (https://clusterhq.com/assets/pdfs/state-of-container-usage-june-2015.pdf) and fastest growing NoSQL database (http://db-engines.com/en/ranking). Founded in 2011, Redis Labs is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., with offices in Tel Aviv and London. For more information, visit RedisLabs.com (https://redislabs.com/) or follow us at @RedisLabs (https://twitter.com/redislabs).

