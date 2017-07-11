

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales increased for the fourth straight month in May, the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Tuesday.



Retail sales grew 0.3 percent in May from the previous month, when they rose 0.2 percent. Sales had increased 2.2 percent in March.



Food sales declined 1 percent and non-food sales dropped 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, automotive fuel sales advanced 3.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales rebounded 1.2 percent following a 0.1 percent drop a month ago. This was the first increase in eight months and the fastest since June 2016.



