

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation eased at a faster-than-expected pace in June to the lowest level in six months, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.9 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 2.1 percent rise in May. Economists had expected the inflation to moderate to 2.0 percent.



Moreover, the latest rate of increase was the weakest since December 2016, when inflation was 1.8 percent.



Food prices grew 3.1 percent annually in June and costs for services went up by 0.9 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices showed no variations in June after a 0.2 percent rise in the prior month. Meanwhile, it was expected to increase by 0.1 percent.



