Zurich - Business leaders, entrepreneurs and philanthropists have joined an Advisory Board for UBS Wealth Management as part of its five-year plan to significantly scale its expertise in serving female clients.

The creation of the Advisory Board follows UBS' announcement earlier this year, which included a commitment to help increase the financial confidence of one million women.

The Advisory Board will work closely with UBS' senior wealth management executives to scale the program, called UBS Unique.

Research suggests that compared to men, women are less confident when it comes to investing. Globally, fewer than half describe themselves as financially confident1. The rewards could be significant however if the financial industry gets this right, with female investors expected to invest USD$2.3 trillion in socially responsible investments by 20212.

The Advisory Board includes:

Wendy Appelbaum, Owner and Chair, De Morgenzon Wine Estate Jane Jie Sun, CEO, Ctrip.com International Ltd Michael Kimmel, Distinguished Professor of Sociology at Stony Brook University Dr. Angelica Kohlmann, Chairman and CEO, Kohlmann & Co AG Olivia Lum, Executive Chairman and Group CEO, Hyflux Group Ebru Özdemir, Chairperson, Limak Investments Dr. Ellen Ringier, President, Stiftung Elternsein Giovanna Rovati-Forlanelli, General Manager, Rottapharm Biotech Maria Sharapova, international tennis player, entrepreneur and investor

The Advisory Board held its first meeting on 27-28 June 2017, joined by speakers Jude Kelly CBE, Artistic Director of London's Southbank Centre, ...

