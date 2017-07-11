Stockholm, July 11, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Aspire Global plc.'s shares (short name: ASPIRE) commenced today on Nasdaq First North Premier in Stockholm. Aspire Global belongs to the consumer services sector and is the 71st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017.



Aspire Global is a Business to Business (B2B) service provider for the online gaming market and offers its partners a full-service solution for launching and operating online casinos. The company has more than ten years of experience in managing casino networks and developing in-house proprietary technology, and can therefore allow its clients to focus completely on marketing their casino brand and generate traffic to the casino. Aspire Global was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Silema, Malta. For more information, please visit www.aspireglobal.com.



"First of all, I would like to express my gratitude towards Nasdaq for their warm welcome and strong support throughout this process," said Tsachi Maimon, CEO of Aspire Global. "We have met a fantastic interest from investors, including some established and renowned firms. I believe the strong demand for subscribing to Aspire Global's shares confirms a high level of confidence in our strategy, the strength of our unique offering and the great potential of our iGaming platform within the market."



"We welcome Aspire Global to Nasdaq First North Premier, our European growth market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "Aspire Global is the most recent addition to our family of online gaming companies, and we look forward to supporting the company with the increased visibility that comes with a Nasdaq First North Premier listing."



Aspire Global plc. has appointed Pareto Securities AB as the Certified Adviser.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



About Nasdaq First North



Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 89 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,800 total listings with a market value of $11 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



