SEATTLE, WA and WASHINGTON, DC and AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 07/11/17 -- SkyKick (www.skykick.com), a global provider of cloud management software for information technology (IT) solution partners, announced today support for cloud migrations and backup to Microsoft's new data centers in Magdeburg and Frankfurt, Germany through the SkyKick Cloud Management Platform. IT partners can use SkyKick to increase cloud opportunities for data conscious customers in Germany, the European Union and the European Free Trade Association.

"Our European IT partners are eager to take advantage of Microsoft's new Office 365 Cloud in Germany, and SkyKick now makes that process painless," said SkyKick Vice President of International Eric Jewett. "A 100 percent channel focus allows us to quickly prioritize and respond to these sorts of opportunities for IT solution providers, and we're excited to follow the recent launch of our new Cloud Management Platform with support for the Germany Cloud Data Center."

German data privacy and sovereignty laws mandate that some consumer and employee data stay within its borders. As a result, both companies located in the country, and those with global operations that touch German consumers and workers, need cloud solutions that support common requirements. Microsoft launched the German Data Center in September 2016, with Office 365 Deutschland coming online in March 2017 in partnership with T-Systems International.

With this release, SkyKick support for the new German Data Centers now provides a way to quickly and efficiently manage Office 365 migrations and cloud backup for IT partners with customers who choose to take advantage of the new Microsoft Cloud Germany.

"The European market -- and in particular Germany -- represents a growing market opportunity for channel partners selling and supporting IT Cloud services and solutions," said Ingram Micro's Senior Vice President of Global Cloud Renee Bergeron. "As adoption of cloud technologies accelerate worldwide, it is increasingly critical for vendors to offer services and support resources tailored to meet the business needs of international IT partners and customers. SkyKick's expanded cloud migration and backup service is a positive addition to the fast-growing company's cloud solutions for German channel partners and those regional or global partners who operate in the country and use our Cloud Marketplace to gain both a competitive and service advantage."

With this new release, SkyKick Migration Suites will support migrations into and from Office 365 tenants in the German Data Center. Cloud Backups will now be performed natively from an Office 365 tenant located in Germany. Partners can also select their own -- or a customer's German Data Center tenant -- as a destination for cloud backups. All these capabilities are designed to give partners more control and flexibility in managing and protecting their customers' cloud data.

SkyKick's cloud management products help IT solution providers grow more successful cloud businesses, via a unified platform with integrated applications to help partners migrate, backup and manage customers in the cloud. The SkyKick Migration Suites allow IT consultants, system integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and other IT partners to automate an entire Office 365 migration project from initial sales to project completion. SkyKick Cloud Backup provides cloud-to-cloud backup, unlimited storage and one-click restore of lost Office 365 data.

SkyKick support for Microsoft Cloud Germany in its Cloud Migration Suite and Cloud Backup will be available in the coming weeks. SkyKick will be demonstrating its new Cloud Management Platform in booth 1109 at the Microsoft Inspire Conference July 9 to 13 in Washington D.C.

About SkyKick

SkyKick is a global provider of cloud management software for IT solution partners. Its products help build successful cloud businesses by making it easy and efficient for IT providers to migrate, backup and manage their customers in the cloud. Over 5,000 partners in more than 125 countries use SkyKick's products to accelerate their cloud business, and the company has won numerous awards including being named a Microsoft Partner of the Year, Red Herring Top 100 North America winner and the 2nd fastest growing technology company in Washington state according to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™. SkyKick is headquartered in Seattle, and has offices in Amsterdam, Sydney and Tokyo. For more information visit skykick.com.

