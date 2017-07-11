RiskFirst's risk analytics platform will allow the global investment manager to work collaboratively with clients and consultants to build effective investment solutions that consider the impact on the risk/reward characteristics of portfolios.

Standard Life Investments, the global investment manager, has adopted RiskFirst's PFaroe to help formulate liability-aware investment solutions for pension fund clients. The risk analytics system will allow Standard Life Investments to analyse solutions from multiple perspectives, illustrating the impact of alternative allocation strategies on the Value-at-Risk and expected returns of portfolios.

Recognition of the capabilities and the value of PFaroe is gaining traction across the industry, resulting in greater levels of standardisation and thereby helping to enhance efficiency and collaboration between all pension fund stakeholders.

Matthew Seymour, CEO, RiskFirst, comments: "Standard Life Investments is a major player in the UK Investment Management industry, and we are delighted that they have chosen our technology to help them grow their business and provide continual improvement in service to current clients. It is also another significant step towards PFaroe becoming the industry standard something that, given the system's web-based nature, allows all parties to interact easily, driving deeper collaboration to the benefit of the pensions industry as a whole."

Mark Foster, Investment Director, Pensions Solutions, Standard Life Investments, says: "PFaroe allows us to position our asset solutions and capabilities within the context of the pension fund's overall portfolio. With better liability information and analytics, we can illustrate our new stable of liability-aware investment solutions that better match fund objectives from a risk versus return perspective."

He adds: "PFaroe has been adopted to provide analytics capabilities across several of the independent consulting firms with which we work. Sharing the same numbers and underlying assumptions increases efficiency, and allows us to work more collaboratively with clients and consultants to present solutions in a more meaningful context."

-END

About RiskFirst

RiskFirst is a financial technology business that provides intuitive, user-friendly risk analytics and reporting. Its core product PFaroe is web-based, available anytime and anywhere, and allows users to evaluate risk from multiple perspectives and to perform real-time scenario stress testing. Initially targeted to defined benefit pension plans, it is now the market leader in the UK, with a growing foothold in the U.S.

For more information please go to www.riskfirst.com

About Standard Life Investments

Standard Life Investments manages £278.1 billion* on behalf of clients worldwide. Its investment capabilities span equities, bonds, real estate, private equity, multi-asset solutions, fund-of-funds and absolute return strategies. Headquartered in Edinburgh, Standard Life Investments employs more than 1,700 talented professionals.

Parent company, Standard Life plc, was established in 1825 and is a leading provider of long-term savings and investments, Standard Life floated on the London Stock Exchange in 2006 and is now a FTSE 100-listed company. Standard Life Investments was launched as a separate company in 1998 and has established a reputation for innovation in pursuit of clients' investment objectives.

Standard Life Investments' Pensions Solutions Team was formed in 2015, comprising consulting actuaries and investment advisers with over 40 years' combined experience. The team focuses on offering a more engaged solutions approach to pension fund clients, spearheading the continued development of Standard Life Investments' liability aware capability, including their recently launched Integrated Liability Plus Solutions (ILPS). ILPS was launched last year and takes a unique integrated approach to liability management, offering low-risk growth combined with liability hedging within a suite of single pooled funds.

For more information please go to https://uk.standardlifeinvestments.com/institutional/our_investment_capabilities/liability_aware_investing/index.html

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711005099/en/

Contacts:

RiskFirst

Thomas Morris

+44 20 7377 49984