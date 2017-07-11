Further Education colleges select Canvas to drive progress in digital learning

UK colleges turn away from free tools to embrace transformative online learning

LONDON, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Canvas by Instructure (NYSE:INST), the open online virtual learning environment (VLE), has made successful inroads into the UK Further Education College sector. This quarter, institutions such as Belfast Metropolitan College, DLD College London, The Manchester College (HE), National College for High Speed Rail, Northern College, Preston's College, South Essex College (HE) and Weston College have all selected Canvas to improve teaching and learning.

With more than eight in ten teachers (81 percent) reporting that technology makes them more effective in the classroom[1], FE colleges are turning away from free tools and stand-alone tech products to institution-wide, scalable and flexible solutions like Canvas - that can lead to more engaging lessons and better outcomes. Customers have implemented Canvas for its open, user-centred approach to digital learning, which empowers teachers and students alike to take control of their learning journey. Canvas delivers transformative features such as in-depth analytics, a suite of native mobile apps, SpeedGrader and Arc, the next generation of active video learning.

"Our legacy system, Moodle, had become a repository for content, rather than a tool to support better teaching and learning," said Alison Humphreys, Head of Quality at Preston's College. "Canvas promises to become a vital part of our wider pedagogical aspirations; to prioritise the delivery of student-focused education. With the introduction of Canvas we can encourage student autonomy, ensure wider curriculum access and provide high quality alternative teaching and learning approaches that match student needs - and in turn facilitate an excellent learning experience."

"Free software may promise a cost-effective alternative to more commercial tech solutions, but institutions often fail to factor in the costs of the ongoing maintenance and support as well as the up-front development needed to get the project's true cost," said Kenny Nicholl, VP EMEA, at "Instructure. "FE Colleges find themselves on their own if something goes wrong with free software, and the tools often demand a bigger commitment than the lack of upfront cost justifies. Canvas offers something different. Our more flexible, reliable, scalable and user-friendly alternative is proven to meet institutions' and users' changing objectives and needs, which is why it gets adopted faster and deeper than any other VLE."

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure, Inc. is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company that makes software that makes people smarter. With a vision to help maximize the potential of people through technology, Instructure created Canvas and Bridge to enable organizations everywhere to easily develop, deliver and manage engaging face-to-face and online learning experiences. To date, Instructure has connected millions of instructors and learners at more than 2,000 educational institutions and corporations throughout the world. Learn more about Canvas for higher ed and K-12, and Bridge for the corporate market at www.Instructure.com.

CONTACTS:

Rachel Matthews

Instructure

rmmmatthews@instructure.com

Dan Thompson / Emily Goodbrand-Dillon

Third City

dan@thirdcity.co.uk / emily@thirdcity.co.uk

S: 020 3657 9773

Copyright © 2017, Instructure, Inc. All rights reserved. Instructure, Canvas and Bridge logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of Instructure, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other brands and names may be claimed as the property of others.

[1] https://www.canvaslms.com/news/pr/global-study-from-canvas-ranks-teachers-concerns-and-attitudes-on-technology-in-the-classroom&122586

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/180407/instructure_canvas_logo.jpg