Island Retreat Paradise In French Polynesia To Be Sold 23 August 2017 By Celebrity Favoured Global Luxury Property Marketplace Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Surrounded by blue lagoons and year-round warm breezes, Motu Tiano, an approximately 20-acre private island, is to be sold at auction, offering buyers the rare opportunity to purchase their very own piece of paradise. Located just a few hundred metres from Raiatea, Motu Tiano is protected by the main island and features calm waters with deep sea and lagoon access for sport fishing, surfing, and scuba diving. The Polynesian-style main home includes a dock, boat house, modern amenities, and sleeping accommodations for up to 15 guests.

Motu Tiano offers spacious living and separate staff quarters, and benefits from the unique feature of a personal wharf, equipped for yacht mooring and offering direct access to the ocean, ideal for those with a passion for water sports. The property's lush tropical gardens include palm trees and allow for views across the lagoon to the mountains beyond.

Motu Tiano is fitted to contemporary standards and includes furnishings. A caretaker is in full-time residence on the other side of the lagoon to provide a management and security service, offering convenience for a vendor not living full-time on the island.

Raiatea's capital of Uturoa is accessible by boat in 20 minutes, from which an airport offers a 35-minute flight to Tahiti's international airport. Uturoa hosts a number of shops and restaurants and is also home to many ancient temples, volcanic peaks, and the famous Black Coral Garden - a favourite destination for divers.

Jim Simpson, vendor of the property, comments: "My wife and I have travelled widely but nowhere else in the world offers the natural beauty and tranquillity of Motu Tiano. The local people are so welcoming and helpful, and the French Polynesian culture still includes a number of ancient traditions, which have been passed down from generation to generation. Life on Motu Tiano is peaceful and relaxing, and we will very much miss our home here, but as we approach retirement, we have decided it is time to pass on this beautiful home to another owner."

Cindy Jones, Concierge Auctions, comments: "This is an exciting sale which offers buyers the rare opportunity to buy an island home offering complete privacy and security. The lifestyle which comes with a home on Motu Tiano would suit a buyer or family keen to make the most of water sports on the lagoon and sailing routes to surrounding islands. The unique nature of the property makes it a lucrative vacation rental prospect, offering buyers an additional income stream."

Currently listed for $11.88 million USD, the property will be sold at or above $6 million USD on 23 August 2017 in cooperation with Maima Sylvain of Agence Jeanine Sylvain.

Concierge Auctions will conduct previews Wednesday - Saturday from 1-4pm.

For more information, call +212 202 2940 or Alice Lacey of Four Communications at 020 3697 4357 or alice.lacey@fourcommunications.com.

