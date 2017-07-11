Eden Hazard Signs Memorabilia Deal with Icons.com

LONDON, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Chelsea FC and Bel gium star Eden Hazard signs exclusive memorabilia contract with Icons Shop Limited

Icons is the world's largest football memorabilia company

Icons Shop Limited is delighted to announce that Eden Hazard has signed an exclusive deal with the world's leading signed football memorabilia company.

A fans' favourite, the Chelsea and Belgium player is twice a Premier League winner. Eden will feature in Icons' flagship memorabilia ranges - the official UEFA Champions League range and the official FIFA World Cup collection.

The new exclusive Eden Hazard signed range will be sold on Icons.com and it's sister site http://www.a1sportingmemorabilia.co.uk , as well as on FIFA.com, UEFA.com and in Harrods.

Icons was awarded the world's first ever signed football memorabilia licence by FIFA in 2010 to produce a range of signed iconic World Cup products. In July 2012, Icons was awarded the first ever official licence for the UEFA Champions League and last year announced a licensing deal with the England FA. The company holds exclusive contracts with the world's most famous international and UK players such as Lionel Messi and Dele Alli and enjoys long term relationship with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Diego Maradona and Neymar Jr.

Dan Jamieson, CEO of Icons, said: "Icons' promise is that our products are 'signed by the world's best' and Eden is certainly one of the world's best footballers. It's a match made in heaven. We are delighted that Eden is now an Icon and we can bring a 100% authentic signed memorabilia range to his fans around the world. Authenticity is everything to us, as it is everything to our customers."

Eden Hazard commented: "It is great to be part of the Icons family and I am looking to working with them for the coming season, especially with the 2018 World Cup in Russia coming up."

About Icons

The new Eden Hazard collection is available on http://www.icons.com/players/a-k/eden-hazard-signed-memorabilia.html

Icons hold the licences for the UEFA Champions League, The FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia and The UEFA Europa League.

Icons also hold the official memorabilia licence for FA England.

Icons exclusively produce the official Leo Messi Signed Merchandise range on behalf of the five times Ballon d'Or winner.

For more information please contact Dan Jamieson at Icons.com - dan@icons.com, +44(0)207-267-3934.