An International Study Conducted by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Reveals Significant Growth in Labiaplasty as More Women Choose to Change the Appearance of Their Genital Area



NEW YORK, 2017-07-11 10:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The results of an international study recently released by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), that surveyed cosmetic procedures in 106 countries, shows significant growth in a surprising area of cosmetic surgery: labiaplasty.



Labiaplasty is a procedure that reduces the length of the labia minora, when a woman experiences discomfort from chaffing or twisting when exercising or feels self-conscious about the length of her "labia lips." In 2016, the number of labiaplasty procedures performed increased by 45%, with the top ten countries performing labiaplasty procedures as follows:



1. USA 13,266 2. Brazil 23,155 3. Russia 8,774 4. Spain 6,894 5. Germany 6,877 6. Turkey 5,448 7. Colombia 4,087 8. France 3,905 9. Mexico 3,758 10. India 3,540



"There is a big misconception in the media and among some members of the public that labiaplasty is not a cosmetic surgery procedure, but is some kind of female genital mutilation," says Dr. Lina Triana, a Colombia-based plastic surgeon, and Board Member of ISAPS. "Unfortunately, this is a common misunderstanding, but nothing could be further from the truth. Labiaplasty is a cosmetic procedure, no different than having a breast reduction or breast augmentation, that is intended to improve the quality of life for a patient. We see many women who are in a great deal of pain - pinching and chaffing, or sores caused by excess labia skin," adds Dr. Triana. "Most female patients request Labiaplasty to help minimize pain, while others request it to improve the aesthetic appearance of their genital area. This procedure empowers women, and helps them achieve a better quality of life through increased comfort and sexual confidence. Female genital mutilation, on the other hand, is the exact opposite, repressing a woman's sexual function, as well as her confidence and her quality of life."



Dr. Renato Saltz, President of ISAPS, agrees. "As plastic surgeons, we are committed to enhancing a patient's quality of life. The significant growth of labiaplasty and vaginal rejuvenation in general [which increased by an additional 11% in 2016] shows us that more women are deciding to take action instead of living with their discomfort. We are expecting this growth to continue as more patients become aware of the procedure as an option for them."



Survey Methodology The data on aesthetic/cosmetic surgical and non-surgical procedures performed in 2016 was tabulated with a questionnaire sent to approximately 35,000 plastic surgeons in the ISAPS proprietary database. ISAPS is the only organization that collects this type of cosmetic data annually on a global scale. The results were compiled, tabulated and analyzed by Industry Insights, an independent research firm based in Columbus, Ohio. For a copy of full results, please visit www.ISAPS.org.



About ISAPS The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery is the premier global organization for board certified plastic surgeons. Regarded as the leading global authority on aesthetics and cosmetic surgery, ISAPS has over 3,200 members in 104 countries. Through its rigorous membership requirements, ISAPS plastic surgeons are considered to be among the most qualified in their respective countries, making it easy for patients who are considering cosmetic surgery to start their journey by meeting with an ISAPS plastic surgeon. A full list of ISAPS plastic surgeons can be found at www.ISAPS.org.



Media Contact Julie Guest, ISAPS Chief Marketing Officer marketing@ISAPS.org 1-844-867-3621