Madame Tussauds Hong Kong: Z.TAO Unveils the new Fashion Zone, Stunning at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) - Red-hot artist Mr. Huang Zitao today made a special appearance at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1315083&id=11972761&type=1&url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.madametussauds.com%2fhong-kong%2fen%2f) to attend the Fashion Zone grand opening ceremony. Z.TAO also used his usual unique way to introduce the Fashion Zone to the media and fans through live broadcast.

The opening ceremony was held at Fashion Zone, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. Z.TAO walked the runway and learnt Cantonese slangs which surprised the media and fans. During the event, Z.TAO expressed his interest in taking ELLE Hong Kong cover at the Backstage Studio with numerous bird cages. He even chatted with Lucy Cant, Lead Designer from Studio Cassells, on the design concept of the new Fashion Zone. To celebrate the grand opening, Z.TAO sang his new song "Expose" and took many fashion photoshoots. Lastly, Jenny You, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, presented a large poster which consisted of over a thousand fans' photos and a glitter microphone to Z.TAO and wished him a great success on C-Pop. After the event, Z.TAO walked around the site, reacted with Jackie Chan's figures and pretended to be a wax figure at Fashion Zone to play pranks on visitors.

As the first star visitor to the new Fashion Zone, Z.TAO enjoyed his fashion journey to Backstage Studio, Billboard Superstar and Runway. He became the cover superstar with Victoria Beckham and went inside the Madame Tussauds's tramcar and took a photo with Johnny Depp. Z.TAO also enjoyed modeling on the catwalk. The Runway's design draws from the Nathan Road's iconic neon signs and features AR (Augmented Reality) technology which makes Z.TAO's fashion journey more memorable. The new Fashion Zone embodies celebrities, fashion, trendy and technology with Hong Kong cultures and elements which further strengthens Madame Tussauds Hong Kong as a must-visit attraction regardless of age or cultural backgrounds.

