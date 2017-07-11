Björn Borg Plays a Game of Tennis Across The U.S. - Mexico Border

STOCKHOLM, July 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Swedish sportswear brand Björn Borg has orchestrated a tennis match on the U.S. - Mexican border with one player on each side of the border, half the tennis court on Mexican soil and the other half on US soil. Borg Open - Tennis across Borders - is an initiative intended to manifest an open world in which sport has the power to unite people.

The world of today is full of conflictsand rivalry thatleadto frustration, causing people and nations to build walls between each other. But rivalry can also be something good. After all, a rival pushes you to perform better and often brings out the best of you.

So, why build walls, when we could get to knowand learn from one anotherinstead?That's why Swedish sportswear brand Björn Borghas manifested a tennis match on the U.S. - Mexican border,at Tijuana River,where a game has been played between tennis players Mariano Argote (MX) and Peter Clemente (US).

Henrik Bunge, CEO of Björn Borg, said:

"Borg Open is our way to state that we, as a sportswear brand, believe in an open world. Unfortunately, the activity is not likely to make those people who promote raising walls change their opinion. But, with our heritage, we know that not only tennis nets, but sport in general, has the power to unite people. We hope to inspire people to reach out to their neighbours and do sport together instead of building walls."

On average a tennis player swaps sides 13 times during a game. In this game, they weren't allowed to. Borg Open - tennis across borders, is an initiative intended to encourage people to stop build walls and play a game of tennis instead.

The tennis match was played atTijuana River, between San Diego (US) and Tijuana (MX) 32°32'29.93"N 117° 2'19.57"W.

