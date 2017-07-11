

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks followed Wall Street and Europe higher on Tuesday as investors awaited cues from the U.S. corporate earnings season as well as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's semi-annual testimony before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday.



Chinese markets ended slightly lower amid selling in small-cap stocks on concerns over tight liquidity conditions. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 9.59 points or 0.30 percent to 3,203.04 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 397 points or 1.56 percent at 25,898 in late trade.



Japanese shares rose to finish near two-week highs as the dollar hit a four-month high versus the yen, helping bolster exporters' shares. Tech shares also witnessed good buying following the strong Nasdaq performance overnight.



The Nikkei average rose 114.50 points or 0.57 percent to 20,195.48, the highest level since June 29. The broader Topix index closed 0.72 percent higher at 1,627.14.



Toyota, Panasonic and Sony rallied 1-3 percent. Suzuki Motor dropped 1.8 percent after Reuters reported that Dutch prosecutors will investigate possible misuse of vehicle emissions software by the automaker.



Australian shares ended marginally higher, led by miners and banks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 4.50 points or 0.08 percent to 5,728.90 in thin trading while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 5.60 points or 0.10 percent higher at 5,768.50.



BHP Billiton advanced 1.1 percent, Rio Tinto gained 0.8 percent and Fortescue Metals Group rallied 3.5 percent after iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose for a third straight day.



The big four banks rose between 0.1 percent and 0.7 percent while regional lenders Bendigo and Bank of Queensland ended up more than 1 percent each. Energy stocks closed mixed even as oil held gains above $44 a barrel.



Metcash climbed 2.9 percent after appointing former Tesco executive Jeff Adams as its new CEO. Slater & Gordon jumped 9.5 percent after settling an investor class action suit against itself.



The day's economic reports proved to be a mixed bag, with home loans returning to growth for the first time in four months in May and National Australia Bank's widely-watched monthly business survey showing a marginal improvement in June, while the ANZ- Roy Morgan consumer confidence index weakened during the week ended July 9.



Seoul stocks hit fresh record highs as investors lapped up tech shares on expectations of better earnings. The benchmark Kospi climbed 13.90 points or 0.58 percent to 2,396, with Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and LG Display rising 1-4 percent.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 44.62 points or 0.59 percent to 7,628.57, with gains seen across the board.



Dairy products maker A2 Milk soared as much as 5 percent, retailer Kathmandu Holdings rallied 4.7 percent and national Air New Zealand advanced 2.4 percent.



Elsewhere, India's Sensex was rising 0.4 percent to hit a record high and the Taiwan Weighted jumped 1.2 percent, while Indonesian and Malaysian shares were marginally lower. Singapore's Straits Times index was losing 0.8 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as a steep drop by shares of Wal-Mart offset strong gains by technology stocks and the likes of Nike and Visa.



Investors also awaited earnings due this week from big U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup.



The Dow edged down marginally, while the S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.4 percent.



